Fridays’ marquee match-up between the Knicks and Bucks doubled as a showcase for two of the NBA’s best unicorns. They met earlier in the week at Madison Square Garden, which culminated in a stunning game-winner at the buzzer by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So early in the first quarter back in Milwaukee, Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis decided to exact a little revenge against his Bucks’ counterpart. We already knew that Porzingis has unlimited range on his shot, but it turns out he has a whole repertoire of back-to-the-basket moves as well.

After catching the ball in the high post, Porzingis backed the Greek Freak down with a couple of dribbles, then hit him with a deadly Dream Shake move that left Antetokounmpo wondering what happened. If he keeps expanding his game like this, the rest of the league will be in some serious trouble. He’s already arguably the Knicks’ best player and the clear franchise cornerstone for the future.

However, the latter has gotten the better of the match-up so far as the Bucks have a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter. Antetokounmpo is leading the way for Milwaukee with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Porzingis currently has nine points and three rebounds.