The Raptors took their third straight loss on Sunday night, losing at home by 12 to the 15-29 Suns. The loss keeps Toronto three games back of the Cavs in the Eastern Conference, but more concerning (as the Cavs are also on a skid of their own currently) for the Raptors is that their lead over the Celtics for the second seed is down to 1.5 games and Toronto is only two clear of the Hawks in the four spot.

Late in the fourth quarter, the frustrations of the three game losing streak (that include losses to the lowly Suns and Sixers) came to a head for star point guard Kyle Lowry, who was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul against Brandon Knight. Lowry rotated around to a driving Knight late and ended up swinging down hard, catching Knight square in the back of the head to send him to the court.

The multiple angles show the hard contact Lowry makes to Knight’s head, with no real effort made at the ball, and after review the referees determined it was a foul worthy of an ejection. Lowry’s frustration is understandable. His team is on a three-game losing streak and he was not voted in as an All-Star starter this year, but taking a wild swing at poor Brandon Knight’s head is not the best way to let your frustration known.