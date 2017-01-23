A Frustrated Kyle Lowry Smacked Brandon Knight In The Head And Got Ejected

01.23.17 40 mins ago

TSN

The Raptors took their third straight loss on Sunday night, losing at home by 12 to the 15-29 Suns. The loss keeps Toronto three games back of the Cavs in the Eastern Conference, but more concerning (as the Cavs are also on a skid of their own currently) for the Raptors is that their lead over the Celtics for the second seed is down to 1.5 games and Toronto is only two clear of the Hawks in the four spot.

Late in the fourth quarter, the frustrations of the three game losing streak (that include losses to the lowly Suns and Sixers) came to a head for star point guard Kyle Lowry, who was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul against Brandon Knight. Lowry rotated around to a driving Knight late and ended up swinging down hard, catching Knight square in the back of the head to send him to the court.

Subscribe to UPROXX

The multiple angles show the hard contact Lowry makes to Knight’s head, with no real effort made at the ball, and after review the referees determined it was a foul worthy of an ejection. Lowry’s frustration is understandable. His team is on a three-game losing streak and he was not voted in as an All-Star starter this year, but taking a wild swing at poor Brandon Knight’s head is not the best way to let your frustration known.

TAGSKYLE LOWRYTORONTO RAPTORS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP