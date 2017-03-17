Top 5 Plays Of Dirk Nowitzki's Career

A Knicks Player Said The Nets ‘Shouldn’t Be In The Gym With Us’ After Losing To Brooklyn

03.16.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

The good news for the Knicks is that the top of the 2017 NBA Draft has plenty of talent, so they are likely on the verge of drafting a player who can make an impact sooner rather than later. The bad news, of course, is getting to the 2017 NBA Draft has been like pulling teeth, as on-court struggles and off-court distractions have made this a season that cannot end soon enough in Manhattan.

The latest low point for the Knicks came on Thursday, when New York fell to Brooklyn, 121-110. The best Knick on the floor was Kyle O’Quinn, who had 23 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes. It wasn’t enough – Kristaps Porzingis didn’t play, while Derrick Rose (22 points on 7-for-17 shooting) and Carmelo Anthony (17 points on 6-for-18 shooting) had pretty inefficient nights – so after the game, O’Quinn decided to vent a bit.

This is fine, but he picked an awfully strange thing to complain about while looking back on the loss. Instead of saying that the Knicks need to play better together or that it’s insane that the team is going to implement the triangle offense in the middle of the season, O’Quinn pointed out that the Nets’ roster sucks.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSKyle Oâ€™QuinnNEW YORK KNICKS
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP