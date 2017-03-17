Getty Image

The good news for the Knicks is that the top of the 2017 NBA Draft has plenty of talent, so they are likely on the verge of drafting a player who can make an impact sooner rather than later. The bad news, of course, is getting to the 2017 NBA Draft has been like pulling teeth, as on-court struggles and off-court distractions have made this a season that cannot end soon enough in Manhattan.

The latest low point for the Knicks came on Thursday, when New York fell to Brooklyn, 121-110. The best Knick on the floor was Kyle O’Quinn, who had 23 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes. It wasn’t enough – Kristaps Porzingis didn’t play, while Derrick Rose (22 points on 7-for-17 shooting) and Carmelo Anthony (17 points on 6-for-18 shooting) had pretty inefficient nights – so after the game, O’Quinn decided to vent a bit.

This is fine, but he picked an awfully strange thing to complain about while looking back on the loss. Instead of saying that the Knicks need to play better together or that it’s insane that the team is going to implement the triangle offense in the middle of the season, O’Quinn pointed out that the Nets’ roster sucks.