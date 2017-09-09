A Film Crew Captured A Behind The Scenes Look At Kyrie Irving’s First Few Days As A Celtic

09.08.17 49 mins ago

The Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade has dominated the news-cycle this off-season, not only because of Irving’s bombshell revelation last month that he didn’t want to play with LeBron James anymore, but also due to the fact that Thomas’ injury might be more worrisome than anyone previously imagined.

The latter development held up the transaction for more than week, but the Cavs and Celtics eventually managed to finalize a deal after the C’s sweetened the pot with another draft pick. Irving is now officially a Celtic, and we can all finally turn our attention to how this will inevitably transform the NBA landscape in the coming season.

Irving’s new team held a press conference in Boston last week to introduce their new All-Star guard (along with fellow acquisition Gordon Hayward), and it turns out a film crew was on-hand to document Uncle Drew’s first few days as the newest member of the storied franchise.

