Kyrie Irving Will Not Return Against The Hornets After An Elbow To The Head

#Boston Celtics
11.10.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets traveled to Boston on Friday night for a prime-time showdown against the red-hot streaking Celtics, and it promised to be a marquee match-up between two of the NBA’s most thrilling point guards in Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker.

But that was cut short midway through the first half on a freak play that sent Irving to the court with a bloody nose.

Late in the first quarter, Walker was able to get past Irving for a running floater in the lane when Aron Baynes went to contest the shot and inadvertently caught Irving with an elbow to the face.

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHARLOTTE HORNETSKYRIE IRVING

