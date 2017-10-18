Cavs Fans Greeted Kyrie Irving With Boos During His Return To Cleveland

#NBA Tipoff #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
10.17.17 4 mins ago

The first night of the NBA season is a landmark occasion for many fans of the sport and the 2017-2018 is no exception. However, this particular campaign boasts a wide variety of story lines that touch the opening double-header and one of those central themes is the return of Kyrie Irving to Cleveland as a member of the Boston Celtics.

There was plenty of buzz before Irving ever arrived at Quicken Loans Arena but, in predictable fashion, the talented point guard was greeted with a chorus of boos from the Cleveland faithful.

Here’s the angle from in the stadium, which makes it sound even louder.

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGNBA Tipoff

