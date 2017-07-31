A Cleveland TV Station Is Throwing Some Serious Shade At Kyrie Irving

Getty Image

Clevelanders, as we all know, are known for their calm, thoughtful, and measured responses when it comes to the ebbs and flows of their pro sports teams. Just kidding. It’s precisely a predisposition toward clannishness and insularity that led to the public immolation of LeBron James jerseys in the immediate aftermath of his 2010 Decision.

Now faced with the prospect of losing Kyrie Irving, a sense of yet another searing betrayal has quickly turned public sentiment against him.

Enter local Fox affiliate WJW-TV, who has apparently decided to crown itself torch-bearers for the sanctimonious outcry over the Cavs’ superstar turncoat.