Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is an outstanding basketball player who has not shied away from the spotlight that has been placed on him in Boston. He is also an, um, interesting dude who does not mind sharing his takes that tend to go against conventional wisdom. For proof of this, look at literally everything that Irving has said about the shape of the planet.

Irving’s general approach to life makes it seem like he tries to operate on a different plane from the rest of us. It’s kind of silly, but it also feels 100 percent authentic — Irving is himself at all times, even if it can be a little over the top at times.

An example of this came when Irving was asked about his relationship with fans at a Thanksgiving meal for families from Boston Centers for Youth & Families. As Nicole Yang of Boston.com wrote, Irving talked about his awareness of how fans exist “on a spiritual level.”