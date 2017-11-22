Kyrie Irving Went Full Galaxy Brain Meme While Discussing His Relationship With Fans

#Kyrie Irving #Boston Celtics
Associate Editor
11.22.17

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is an outstanding basketball player who has not shied away from the spotlight that has been placed on him in Boston. He is also an, um, interesting dude who does not mind sharing his takes that tend to go against conventional wisdom. For proof of this, look at literally everything that Irving has said about the shape of the planet.

Irving’s general approach to life makes it seem like he tries to operate on a different plane from the rest of us. It’s kind of silly, but it also feels 100 percent authentic — Irving is himself at all times, even if it can be a little over the top at times.

An example of this came when Irving was asked about his relationship with fans at a Thanksgiving meal for families from Boston Centers for Youth & Families. As Nicole Yang of Boston.com wrote, Irving talked about his awareness of how fans exist “on a spiritual level.”

The point guard spoke effusively about his daily approach and told the 75 attendees that he is aware of their existences on a spiritual level.

“I see you,” Irving said. “I see everyone. More than just your physical presence, I see your energy. I feel it. I know it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVING

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP