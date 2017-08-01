Someone Made A Video Of The Best Places In Cleveland To Burn Kyrie Irving’s Jersey

#Cleveland Cavaliers
08.01.17 1 hour ago

Cleveland.com

Kyrie Irving‘s still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and he might be for a few more months at least, but it’s good to think ahead. When Irving inevitably leaves Cleveland, how will fans react? Where will they congregate to take out their anger on Irving for breaking up the Cavs earlier than anyone expected?

Burning jerseys has, for some reason, become a tradition of angry sports fans after a player scorns their franchise in free agency — or in this case, a trade request. Jazz fans torched Gordon Hayward jerseys when he chose Boston over Utah, and, most famously, Cleveland fans burned their LeBron jerseys in anger following The Decision to go to Miami in 2010.

Cleveland.com knows its readers need answers to those questions above and also know that it is a mortal lock that Kyrie jerseys will get burned sooner or later. That’s why they put together a very funny, tongue-in-cheek video showing the best places to burn your Kyrie Irving jersey once the trade inevitably goes down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP