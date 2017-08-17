Getty Image

When Kyrie Irving stunned everyone in Cleveland and around the NBA by requesting a trade from the Cavaliers, the initial thought was to wait for LeBron James’ response. Since then, we’ve gotten no official comment from James, aside from some apparent subtweets and some explicit denials that he is furious with Irving or wants to punch him.

For more than a month, Irving’s trade request has been public knowledge, but neither James nor Irving had spoken to each other, and the Cavs were trying to figure out how to move forward. Cleveland has decided to push for young stars to kickstart a potential rebuild in a Kyrie trade, knowing veterans will have to come back as salary filler, but using Irving’s trade request as an insurance policy in case LeBron leaves next summer.

As for the Cavs’ top two stars, they have apparently finally had a face-to-face meeting, in Miami, where they could chat about their crazy summers and figure out exactly what was going on, per ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo (as transcribed by SLAM Online).