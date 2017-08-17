Kyrie Irving And LeBron James Reportedly Met In Miami And No Punches Were Thrown

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.17.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

When Kyrie Irving stunned everyone in Cleveland and around the NBA by requesting a trade from the Cavaliers, the initial thought was to wait for LeBron James’ response. Since then, we’ve gotten no official comment from James, aside from some apparent subtweets and some explicit denials that he is furious with Irving or wants to punch him.

For more than a month, Irving’s trade request has been public knowledge, but neither James nor Irving had spoken to each other, and the Cavs were trying to figure out how to move forward. Cleveland has decided to push for young stars to kickstart a potential rebuild in a Kyrie trade, knowing veterans will have to come back as salary filler, but using Irving’s trade request as an insurance policy in case LeBron leaves next summer.

As for the Cavs’ top two stars, they have apparently finally had a face-to-face meeting, in Miami, where they could chat about their crazy summers and figure out exactly what was going on, per ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo (as transcribed by SLAM Online).

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 22 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP