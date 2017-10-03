Getty Image

Kyrie Irving made his Boston Celtics debut on Monday night, suiting up for the team as it kicked off its preseason slate against the Charlotte Hornets. While the highlight of the game came when longtime Boston announcer Tommy Heinsohn said something kind of awkward about Celtics big man Aron Baynes, but the most notable moment came after thanks to one of Irving’s fashion choices.

Irving, who has never seemed like much of a hat guy, wore a lid that seemed to take a swipe at his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate turned rival, LeBron James.

Kyrie Irving wore a cap postgame that read: "Popularity contests are not truth contests." #celtics #cavaliers — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 3, 2017

Here’s a video that gives a look at Irving’s hat choice.