Kyrie Irving and LeBron James’ relationship has seen better days. While they’re still teammates for now, that figures to change in the relatively near future as the Cavaliers look to honor Irving’s trade request from earlier in the summer.

Irving reportedly hopes to find himself a more prominent role on a new team rather than continuing on as LeBron’s wingman, and that choice has placed obvious strain on their relationship. James has insisted that he does not have any ill will towards Irving, but some of his social media activity suggests that he’s ready to move forward without Irving and put the Cavs on his back once again.

On Thursday, there was some apparent good news for the Cavs, as James and Irving had reportedly met in Miami over the weekend. That report from Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland didn’t specify what was discussed, but having both of them in the same room together is a positive, especially if trade talks carry on into training camp.

However, that report is now being refuted by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst. Smith went on First Take and said, after defending his “LeBron wanted to punch Kyrie” report once again, he’d just gotten off of the phone with someone from LeBron’s camp that denied a meeting ever took place.