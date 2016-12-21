Dunks Of The Week

Kyrie Irving Got Viciously Put On A Poster By Bucks Rookie Malcolm Brogdon

12.20.16 2 days ago

Despite the fact that he was a second round pick out of Virginia just six months ago, Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is already a productive NBA player. On Tuesday, though, the rookie went from solid to spectacular in one fell swoop thanks to this massive dunk. On the receiving end of this jam was Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Kyrie Irving.

Brogdon took the ball on the left wing and attacked the middle of the floor, quickly gaining the advantage on Irving, who was trying to keep up defensively. While it looked to be a situation in which the younger guard would probably just earn a lay-up in the paint, Brogdon surprised everyone by rising up and flushing home a poster-worthy dunk on Irving’s head.

The 24-year-old Brogdon was likely downgraded on draft night for a “lack of upside” and, to some extent, it is easy to see why that would have transpired considering his mature yet largely unspectacular game. However, this singular drive to the rim is a reminder that underestimating Malcolm Brogdon is probably a bad idea, and the Bucks may have found a gem with the No. 36 overall pick in a draft class that was questionable on the whole.

Don’t believe us? Just ask Kyrie Irving.

