For whatever reason, brands have seemingly done a better job developing creative and interesting ad campaigns for NBA players than athletes in other sports. That’s not to say there aren’t clever campaigns elsewhere — see, the unavoidable Discount Double-Check for Aaron Rodgers — but something about basketball lends itself to brands having a little more fun with their clients.

There are plenty of examples, but the gold standard recently has been the “Uncle Drew” ad campaign Pepsi put together for Kyrie Irving, involving Irving dressing up as an old man and dominating random people at a local park basketball court. It was a brilliant idea and the first two installments were fantastic — once the cat was out of the bag, the novelty and surprise elements wore off some.