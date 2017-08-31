Getty Image

After more than a month of waiting for something to go down, the Kyrie Irving trade has finally happened. While there were a few roadblocks that popped up along the way, Irving is now a member of a Boston Celtics, while the Cleveland Cavaliers got pieces back that could potentially help them now (Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas if he’s healthy) and in the future (Ante Zizic, Brooklyn’s first round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft).

Much has been made about everything that led up to this deal occurring, but now that it’s official, basketball fans can look to the immediate and distant futures for all sides involved. This is especially true for Irving, who will get the chance to consistently be the No. 1 option with the Celtics, something that was never going to be the case in Cleveland as long as he shared the floor with LeBron James.

In fact, one executive in the Cavaliers’ organization told Howard Beck of Bleacher Report that they think LeBron might have kept Irving from reaching his potential, and now that he’s in Boston, we’re going to see just how good Irving can be.