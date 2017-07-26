Did Kyrie Irving Mock The LeBron James ‘I’m Coming Home’ Decision On His Way Back From Asia?

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.26.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has said a lot in private about his desire to leave Cleveland and LeBron James behind, but nothing in public. But it seems that Irving has finally broken his silence, and he did it in song.

The point guard has been on a long tour of Asia with Nike, which he chronicled on Instagram while apparently unfollowing LeBron James on the social media site. On his Snapchat early Wednesday morning, however, Irving posted a video of him singing that’s likely his most direct acknowledgment of his peculiar relationship with LeBron James yet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 20 hours ago 2 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 21 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP