Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has said a lot in private about his desire to leave Cleveland and LeBron James behind, but nothing in public. But it seems that Irving has finally broken his silence, and he did it in song.

The point guard has been on a long tour of Asia with Nike, which he chronicled on Instagram while apparently unfollowing LeBron James on the social media site. On his Snapchat early Wednesday morning, however, Irving posted a video of him singing that’s likely his most direct acknowledgment of his peculiar relationship with LeBron James yet.