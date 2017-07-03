Kobe Bryant Is Teaching His Daughters To Use Losing As Motivation

07.03.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

When it comes to debates about a players’ greatness the conversation always ends up centering around how many a championships a player has won during their career. This also known on the streets as the ringz argument. And while winning a or multiple championships definitely adds support to an individual player’s overall career credentials, there is a whole lot more that factors into how great they truly are.

The ringzzz argument is what Kobe Bryant’s most loyal fans usually use when they debate the greatness of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, and unsurprisingly, the ultra-competitive Bryant feels the same way – winning it all is more important than anything else. At least that’s how Bryant is teaching his daughters.

During an interview with Al Michaels and Janet Evans, Bryant talked about how his daughters got a participation trophy for finishing fourth in a basketball tournament. Bryant was not a fan of his daughters getting the accolade but told them they need to use it for motivation so they can one day eventually win first in everything that they do.

Around The Web

TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP