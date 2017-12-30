The Lakers Would Reportedly ‘Love To Trade’ Jordan Clarkson And Julius Randle

One of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA world revolves around the Los Angeles Lakers and big plans for the summer of 2018. Obviously, LeBron James is at the center of any free agent discussion, but in the grand scheme, the Lakers would love to have salary cap flexibility even if James declines overtures from Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and company on July 1.

In that spirit, a report has emerged from Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, and it includes interesting desires from the team’s front office.

In short, the Lakers are apparently shopping both scoring guard Jordan Clarkson and dynamic frontcourt piece Julius Randle, with the inclusion that both players are already aware that the organization is exploring the market for their services.

