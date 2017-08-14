Getty Image

A few weeks ago, Lamar Odom finally broke his silence and told the world about his long-time struggles with addiction in a brutally honest piece in the Players’ Tribune. After years of rumors and speculation, Odom said that he’s finally in recovery for his substance abuse issues, and now it appears he might be making strides toward playing basketball again.

Odom reportedly attended the BIG3 games in Los Angeles over the weekend, where he spoke to league brass about potentially coming on-board next season. Founder Ice Cube said he’d be more than happy for Odom to join the BIG3, but with one caveat. Via TMZ Sports: