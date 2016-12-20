Will NBA Players Soon Be Allowed To Smoke Pot?

LaMarcus Aldridge Totally Surprised A Young Spurs Fan Playing Pickup In The Park

12.20.16 2 days ago

Surprised a kid at the park in Houston that was hooping in my Spurs jersey shirt…

A video posted by LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_121) on

LaMarcus Aldridge made a kid’s day by surprising him at a basketball court and posing for a picture. At least, I assume the kid’s day was made. He didn’t go too crazy. Maybe he was just trying to play it cool. Aldridge does say that he has next, so if that kid has to defend his turf, there’s no time for pleasantries.

Please watch the video until the end, because it’s unintentionally hilarious. I assume someone’s dad is trying to take a picture of Aldridge and the kid, but just before he snaps it, he asks for another kid to come over and join the picture. But the kid is shooting around and not paying attention, so the dad gets slightly more angry with each request until the video cuts off mid-yell.

Hopefully Andrew got into the picture and the possible dad didn’t blow a gasket over it.

TAGSFansLAMARCUS ALDRIDGEsan antonio spurs

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP