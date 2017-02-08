LaMelo Ball Continued To Terrorize Opponents By Dropping 92 Points In A High School Game

LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the basketball playing Ball brothers, can get buckets. LaMelo is going to be a star in his own right, following in the footsteps of his oldest brother Lonzo and his middle brother LiAngelo, but for now the high school sophomore has to settle for putting up insane highlight reel performances.

When we last saw LaMelo, he was calling his shot and pulling up from halfcourt, but on Tuesday night he did more than just have one individual play to make national news. The youngest Ball dropped 92 points, including 41 in the fourth quarter, on Los Osos High. The performance came one game after Chino Hills High had its 60-game winning streak snapped by Oak Hill Academy, so I think it’s safe to say they were able to bounce back and refocus.

