Getty Image

Much of the attention on the Los Angeles Lakers in the early going has been focused on the debut of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, as well as the ongoing development of former No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram.

No team, however, can be built without the existence of quality role players, and former Wyoming big man Larry Nance Jr. has quickly become a favorite for the massive Lakers fan base.

Unfortunately, it appears as if Los Angeles will be without the 24-year-old for a while, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brings word that he has suffered a fractured hand.