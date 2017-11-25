Getty Image

Donald Trump and LaVar Ball are feuding, and the Big Baller Brand owner is loving it. Trump talking about him, after all, is great for business.

Despite the fact that his middle child’s shoplifting arrest is the reason Trump is talking about the Ball family, LaVar has taken advantage of the attention by appearing on CNN and generally finding ways to antagonize Trump enough so he keeps talking about Ball.

He doubled down on this move on Friday by saying he’s going to send a pair of Big Baller Brand’s first shoe to the White House. Ball spoke to TMZ and was inevitably asked about the president of the United States, who is fighting with the Big Baller Brand owner and father of three.