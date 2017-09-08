It Looks Like You’ll Be Able To Sign With LaVar Ball And Big Baller Brand In ‘NBA 2K18’

09.08.17 46 mins ago

NBA 2K18

Much like Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, your create-a-player in NBA 2K18 will be able to sign with Big Baller Brand. We already knew that LaVar Ball would be in the game somehow, but this is a new wrinkle for sure.

Earlier in the summer we learned that Lonzo’s Z02 sneakers would appear in the game, and next came LaVar Ball roasting your lack of skills. But going independent and signing a deal with Big Baller Brand is a fun, though perhaps inauthentic, way to bring the Balls further into your life.

The 2kleaks Twitter account posted about the wrinkle on Friday with little explanation.

