Getty Image

LaVar Ball has decided to take some time away from his apparent vendetta against UCLA basketball to continue his vendetta against the Los Angeles Lakers‘ coaching staff. Ball has criticized the way that the staff has handled his oldest son, starter Laker point guard Lonzo Ball, in the past, saying that they do not know how to coach the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Now, Ball is passing along an apparent message from his son about the fact that the Lakers are 8-15 on the season. He appeared on Sirius XM NBA to talk about, among other things, the fact that Lonzo is unhappy with the losing he has experienced thus far in Laker Land.

Couched in that message is a criticism of Luke Walton and co. that stems from the family’s biggest baller, who believes he has the answer as to why the team’s “record is raggedy.”