LaVar Ball Gave An MTV-Cribs-Style Tour Of The New Big Baller Brand Mansion

10.27.17

LaVar Ball is everywhere. Seriously. One minute, he’s trash-talking the entire NBA on behalf of Lonzo Ball; the next minute he’s crashing Stephen A. Smith’s post-game hit on ESPN. The man knows where to find the cameras.

The most recent development in LaVar’s busy life is the purchase of a new home for the Big Baller Brand. According to LaVar, his old 3,000 square foot house just wasn’t cutting it, and it sounds like a few too many Big Baller fans found out the address to his old house, so he needed a bigger place, with a lot of land and, most important, a gate to keep everyone else out.

The new Big Baller Brand house is 16,000 square feet, with LaVar claiming that it is both the biggest and best house within an 80-mile radius of Chino Hills. You know, it’s easy to give LaVar a hard time for his antics, but it’s hard to argue against his hustle after a purchase like this. The LaVar Ball strategy works.

