LaVar Ball Will Pull LaMelo Ball Out Of High School and Will Homeschool Him For Two Years

10.02.17 16 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LaMelo Ball‘s high school basketball career has come to an abrupt end. According to a report by Eric Sondheimer of The Los Angeles Times, Ball will not attend Chino Hill High School — where his two older brothers, Lonzo and LiAngelo, were also standout ball players — for his final two years as a high schooler. This is because his father, LaVar, wants to homeschool him instead.

LaMelo is currently the No. 17 high school basketball player in the class of 2019 and a five-star prospect, according to his 247Sports Composite rating. It’s definitely not impossible for a player to be a highly-regarded recruit while getting homeschooled — former North Carolina star and 2017 Sacramento Kings first-round draft pick Justin Jackson was the ninth-best player in his class as a high schooler.

But the thing that makes this so interesting is it sounds like the youngest member of the Ball family is going to eschew competitive high school basketball all together. Of course, he currently suits up for Big Baller AAU, which is coached by his father.

