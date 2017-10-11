Getty Image

The Cavaliers will continue to play their preseason schedule without their superstar, as LeBron James is still dealing with soreness in his ankle that will keep him off of the floor. James suffered the ankle injury in practice back on September 28 and has been listed as day-to-day since.

James’ history of having a freakishly clean bill of health meant most shrugged off a tweaked ankle as nothing much, but apparently it’s still nagging him. James played in the Cavs’ preseason game on Tuesday night, scoring 17 points, as he wanted to see how his ankle would react to playing a week before the regular season opener.

As we now know, it didn’t handle it very well. James woke up with pretty significant soreness that forced him out of practice Wednesday and will cause the Cavs to hold him out of practice Thursday and Friday’s preseason finale.