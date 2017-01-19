Try Not To Cry At Obama's Farewell Speech

LeBron James Will Miss His Incredibly Powerful Bromance With President Barack Obama

#LeBron James
Author Profile Picture
Senior Writer
01.19.17

Getty Image

If (and probably when) LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win their second consecutive NBA Championship, we will finally know the superstar’s decision when it comes to visiting Donald Trump’s White House.

The Cavs won’t be fortunate enough to do what the Cubs did and sneak their World Series visit in before Barack Obama’s buzzer, because, come Friday, The Donald becomes The POTUS. And while the Warriors are still the Vegas favorites to book their trip to Mar-a-Lago (because you know Trump is going to want to offer championship luxury to the NBA’s best), it’s simply more fun to think about what James will do when the situation presents itself.

That’s not just because he hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton and has openly rejected Trump’s divisive and racist campaign rhetoric. It’s also because James has become such good friends with Barack and Michelle Obama that he might feel as if he’s betraying them. What’s the old saying? Bros before PO(TUS)es? At least that’s how it seems when James talks about his good friends, as they move their NERF hoops out of the White House.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be this close with a president of the United States with the No.1 biggest position of power in the world,” James told reporters after visiting the White House in November. “We just have a real genuine relationship. We’ve got so many things in common we can talk about, not only from sports but community service and growing up in the inner city and figuring out ways that we can help the youth.”

“I never take it for granted when I get an opportunity to be around the president, be around the first lady,” James said. “They’ve become really good friends, and that’s something that’s special to me and my family.” (Via USA Today)

That’s just a sample of USA Today’s collection of NBA tributes to the outgoing POTUS, but it’s certainly a testament to Obama’s status as the White House’s all-time No. 1 sports fan (sorry, GWB, but Barry’s a proven baller). Even Stephen Curry raves about his time playing golf with Barack, so it’ll be interesting to see what these superstars have to say when they’re delivering custom jerseys to Trump. You know, if they even go.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSBARACK OBAMALeBron James
Author Profile Picture
Ashley Burns has written about movies, TV, and sports for UPROXX since the site's first day.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP