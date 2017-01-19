Getty Image

If (and probably when) LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win their second consecutive NBA Championship, we will finally know the superstar’s decision when it comes to visiting Donald Trump’s White House.

The Cavs won’t be fortunate enough to do what the Cubs did and sneak their World Series visit in before Barack Obama’s buzzer, because, come Friday, The Donald becomes The POTUS. And while the Warriors are still the Vegas favorites to book their trip to Mar-a-Lago (because you know Trump is going to want to offer championship luxury to the NBA’s best), it’s simply more fun to think about what James will do when the situation presents itself.

That’s not just because he hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton and has openly rejected Trump’s divisive and racist campaign rhetoric. It’s also because James has become such good friends with Barack and Michelle Obama that he might feel as if he’s betraying them. What’s the old saying? Bros before PO(TUS)es? At least that’s how it seems when James talks about his good friends, as they move their NERF hoops out of the White House.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be this close with a president of the United States with the No.1 biggest position of power in the world,” James told reporters after visiting the White House in November. “We just have a real genuine relationship. We’ve got so many things in common we can talk about, not only from sports but community service and growing up in the inner city and figuring out ways that we can help the youth.” “I never take it for granted when I get an opportunity to be around the president, be around the first lady,” James said. “They’ve become really good friends, and that’s something that’s special to me and my family.” (Via USA Today)

That’s just a sample of USA Today’s collection of NBA tributes to the outgoing POTUS, but it’s certainly a testament to Obama’s status as the White House’s all-time No. 1 sports fan (sorry, GWB, but Barry’s a proven baller). Even Stephen Curry raves about his time playing golf with Barack, so it’ll be interesting to see what these superstars have to say when they’re delivering custom jerseys to Trump. You know, if they even go.