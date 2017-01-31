LeBron James takes abuse from fans and media all the time — it comes with the territory as one of the best players in the NBA, especially in the nonstop media climate in which we live. For his whole career, he’s done an admirable job of rolling with the punches and remaining positive, but it appears that Charles Barkley finally got under his skin, and the results were explosive.
James absolutely demolished Barkley to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the Cavs’ loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.
“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.
“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”
They are both right.
This is the most I’ve ever liked LeBron James.
Damn right. This quote is tasty AF.
I’ve never liked him and I like the nonsense that dribbles out of Barkley’s mouth. But this was awesome. That ain’t shit talking, that was total truth. Please let these two continue to go at it.
I’m trying to figure out why he made it personal? Chuck never said, why tf did u get a hair transplant in the off season or why u wore a wig all summer in commercials/appearances like a lil bitch? He didn’t even ask why tf u always flopping when you the biggest dude on the court most nights.. he simply asked and made a basketball comment seeing that they have the highest payroll in the league, how much more does the team need to spend for u to only bring us 2 rings is an honest question. Kobe and Tim and all these guys are winning 2 rings on there way out the league, and you’re asking us to damn near cut spending EVERYWHERE ELSE in the organization just to get you 2 rings. I don’t typically agree with Chuck Barkley, but LeBron knows full well he don’t want drama of any kind from ANYBODY!
A real person wouldn’t have said any of this. Only a whiny bitch would get upset about this.