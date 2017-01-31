What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

LeBron James takes abuse from fans and media all the time — it comes with the territory as one of the best players in the NBA, especially in the nonstop media climate in which we live. For his whole career, he’s done an admirable job of rolling with the punches and remaining positive, but it appears that Charles Barkley finally got under his skin, and the results were explosive.

James absolutely demolished Barkley to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the Cavs’ loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

