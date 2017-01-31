Getty Image

LeBron James takes abuse from fans and media all the time — it comes with the territory as one of the best players in the NBA, especially in the nonstop media climate in which we live. For his whole career, he’s done an admirable job of rolling with the punches and remaining positive, but it appears that Charles Barkley finally got under his skin, and the results were explosive.

James absolutely demolished Barkley to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the Cavs’ loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.