LeBron James and Draymond Green are not in the mood to hang out these days, but they put in some time at a barber shop a few months ago. James, Green, and others like rapper 2 Chainz met up at a New Orleans barber shop over All-Star Weekend to film the half-hour episode that included insight into a variety of topics. The group drank wine, smoked cigars and talked about some of the biggest moments of their careers.

All of this took place at Aidan Gill For Men with cameras rolling, and the results were pretty great.