LeBron James Responded To His First Career Ejection By Renaming His Shoes On Instagram

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Instagram
11.29.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James made a bit of personal history on Tuesday night, earning his first career ejection for arguing a foul call in a game against the Miami Heat.

James addressed the ejection against his former team after the game and said “they” are trying to make him a jump shooter rather than someone who drives to the basket. Simply put: he seemed frustrated by the calls and the result.

It was a rare occasion James has lost his cool on the floor to the extent that a technical foul was issued, let alone an ejection. It even gave Enes Kanter a chance to poke fun at James, calling the official who ejected him the “King of Cleveland” online. Given LeBron’s long history of being able to flex on people, like his King of New York banter earlier in the month, it’s no wonder that some were eager to give him a hard time given his ejection.

But it doesn’t seem like James minded after the game. In fact, getting the win seems to be all that mattered to him late Tuesday night. LeBron’s postgame Instagram entry practically celebrated the ejection, with James naming his shoe colorway after the incident.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Instagram
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSinstagramLeBron James

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP