LeBron James Is The Latest Cavalier To Call The Warriors One Of The Best Teams Ever

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017
06.03.17 2 days ago

Getty Image

Add LeBron James to the growing list of people piling up praise for the Golden State Warriors. James echoed Tyronn Lue‘s comments from Friday, calling the Warriors one of the best teams in NBA history.

Winners of 13 straight playoff games and fresh of working James and the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it’s easy to see why the Warriors are getting such heavy praise. When James spoke to reporters on Saturday he was asked about Lue calling the Warriors one of the best teams he’s ever seen. LeBron agreed with his head coach.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron Jamesnba finalsNBA Finals 2017

Innovative Minds

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

05.31.17 5 days ago
This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 7 days ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 2 weeks ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 weeks ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP