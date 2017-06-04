Getty Image

Add LeBron James to the growing list of people piling up praise for the Golden State Warriors. James echoed Tyronn Lue‘s comments from Friday, calling the Warriors one of the best teams in NBA history.

Winners of 13 straight playoff games and fresh of working James and the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it’s easy to see why the Warriors are getting such heavy praise. When James spoke to reporters on Saturday he was asked about Lue calling the Warriors one of the best teams he’s ever seen. LeBron agreed with his head coach.