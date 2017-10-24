Getty Image

The Warriors took out some frustrations on the Mavs on Monday night in a 133-103 win in Dallas to get to 2-2 on the season and back on track. Golden State looked like the team we all expected them to be, with a dominant offensive performance and better defensive effort than we’ve seen early this season.

The difference between this year’s team and last year’s team to many entering the season was that the 2017-18 squad has more depth. Omri Casspi’s injury gave that a bit of a hit, but the additions of Nick Young and rookie Jordan Bell to the rotation give them some more pop off the bench.

Bell has played consistent rotation minutes for Golden State through the first four games of the season and has been solid. On Monday night, the rookie big man decided to have some fun late in the blowout with a ridiculous off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself on a fastbreak.