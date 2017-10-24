LeBron James Doesn’t Understand People Getting Mad Over Jordan Bell’s Self Alley-Oop

#NBA Tipoff #Golden State Warriors #LeBron James
10.24.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Warriors took out some frustrations on the Mavs on Monday night in a 133-103 win in Dallas to get to 2-2 on the season and back on track. Golden State looked like the team we all expected them to be, with a dominant offensive performance and better defensive effort than we’ve seen early this season.

The difference between this year’s team and last year’s team to many entering the season was that the 2017-18 squad has more depth. Omri Casspi’s injury gave that a bit of a hit, but the additions of Nick Young and rookie Jordan Bell to the rotation give them some more pop off the bench.

Bell has played consistent rotation minutes for Golden State through the first four games of the season and has been solid. On Monday night, the rookie big man decided to have some fun late in the blowout with a ridiculous off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself on a fastbreak.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Golden State Warriors#LeBron James
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJordan BellLeBron JamesNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP