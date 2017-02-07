What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

LeBron James Set Up A Kevin Love Three With This Ridiculous Bullet Pass

#LeBron James
02.06.17 1 min ago

LeBron James wants Kevin Love out of Cleveland so badly he tried to cut him in half with a basketball. Ok, maybe not that, but he still threw this pass insanely hard.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward and acting general manager threw a nasty dime to Kevin Love on the fast break Monday night against the Washington Wizards.

James picked up a rebound in the defensive zone and took off in the third quarter, racing down the floor until he was picked up on defense by Bradley Beal. He then leapt up in the air and launched a pass at Love’s torso. Somehow, Love handled the shot in the left corner and put up a three that gave Cleveland a 5-point lead.

LeBron’s charitable inclusion of Love in the offense is nice considering the rumors that he desperately wants Cleveland to acquire Carmelo Anthony, even at the cost of losing Love. It’s an absurd notion, of course, but rumors are rumors and thus must be discussed thoroughly.

James made some minor assist history on Monday night, passing … ha ha … another all-time great on the career assists list.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVELeBron James

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 7 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP