LeBron James Hit The Runway For Kith At New York Fashion Week

#LeBron James
09.08.17 47 mins ago

Twitter

If you follow LeBron James on any social media platform at all you know that the man loves to lip synch, so it’s no surprise that, when given the chance, James did just that when given an audience and a soundtrack to sing.

James was at New York Fashion Week on Thursday night to help model for the Kith Fashion Show at the Classic Car Club in New York. James hinted on his Instagram story that he would be doing something special on Thursday night, and a brief appearance on camera by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg made it pretty obvious that he would be involved in the show in some way.

LeBron hit the stage to close out the show, dancing and mouthing the words to Jay Z and Kanye West’s “H*A*M” for about 20 seconds before walking off into the Classic Car Club darkness.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSKITH NYCLeBron JamesSCOTTIE PIPPEN

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP