LeBron James Hit The Runway For Kith At New York Fashion Week

If you follow LeBron James on any social media platform at all you know that the man loves to lip synch, so it’s no surprise that, when given the chance, James did just that when given an audience and a soundtrack to sing.

James was at New York Fashion Week on Thursday night to help model for the Kith Fashion Show at the Classic Car Club in New York. James hinted on his Instagram story that he would be doing something special on Thursday night, and a brief appearance on camera by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg made it pretty obvious that he would be involved in the show in some way.

LeBron hit the stage to close out the show, dancing and mouthing the words to Jay Z and Kanye West’s “H*A*M” for about 20 seconds before walking off into the Classic Car Club darkness.