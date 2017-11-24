The King Of Petty: LeBron James Vs. The City Of New York

Getty Image

Anytime LeBron James sets foot in NYC, he brings along a full-scale media extravaganza. And since the slumbering leviathan of passive-aggressiveness has been roused from the depths this season, the pettiness quotient was off the charts even before the Cavs traveled to New York to face the Knicks earlier this month.

After a win over the Mavs, LeBron went out of his way to heap praise on rookie Dennis Smith Jr., who scored 21 points in the loss and obviously left an impression on the King, so much so that LeBron wondered aloud whether the Knicks hadn’t made a mistake in passing up on the hyper-athletic guard in the draft last summer.

"He should be a Knick." @kingjames on "diamond in the rough" @desmith4. #GameTime

It’s impossible not to interpret that as an indirect jab at rookie Frank Ntilikina, who the Knicks selected ahead of Smith and who is highly-regarded among both the team and its fan-base. The Knicks, of course, couldn’t help but take the bait, and with that, a petty tree grew in Brooklyn.