LeBron James Is One Of Many NBA Players Who Made Political Donations In Recent Years

08.03.17 26 mins ago

No sports league has more politically active athletes and coaches than the NBA, and much of that activism is done with their wallets. But which candidate—or political action committee — did your favorite NBA player support?

ESPN The Magazine columnist Howard Bryant was doing some research for a book and started tweeting the donations reported by NBA athletes, coaches, owners, and even commissioner Adam Silver. The league appears to swing heavily toward the Democratic side of the spectrum, though that wasn’t necessarily the case with owners.

LeBron James is no stranger to political opinions, and he’s quite famously supported Democratic presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in recent presidential elections. He’s donated to Democrats multiple times over the years.

