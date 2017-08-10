LeBron James’ Latest Sneaker Project Might Be An HBO Show

#HBO #LeBron James
08.10.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is no stranger to shoes. In fact, much of his wealth comes from the sale of Nikes. But his next venture might be putting the spotlight on sneakers in a more comedic light. And maybe put them up next to an episode of Game of Thrones or two.

James’ media company, Springhill Entertainment, is reportedly in the works to make an HBO show about a sneaker shop. Deadline has more about the show, untitled for now but apparently about sneakerheads and the people who sell shoes to them.

