LeBron James Told His Son’s AAU Team To ‘Get In Their A**’ After Calling Out Opponent’s Sportsmanship

#LeBron James
08.02.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James‘ summer is a balance of workouts, vacations, and being an AAU basketball dad, with the latter taking up a significant amount of his time. We’ve seen LeBron pop up at AAU tournaments around the country all summer as he watches LeBron Jr. and his team.

James doesn’t have a coaching role, but his presence is always noted when he’s around, and he can be regularly seen offering encouragement from the sidelines or stands. He usually seems to be a pretty calm basketball dad, but sometimes the competitor comes out, and he can’t help but get a little bit intense.

That happened at a recent game at a tournament in Las Vegas — where James is also working out with a star-studded group of NBA players — when he took exception at the opposition’s level of sportsmanship prior to the game. James, as you can hear at the 23 second mark of the video below, says “Don’t care about sportsmanship?” twice and then instructs his son’s team to “Get in their ass like a bike with no seat.”

