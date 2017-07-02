LeBron Believes Steph Curry Is Horribly Underpaid Despite Signing The Biggest Contract In League History

07.02.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Stephen Curry just became the highest-paid player in the NBA, but LeBron James says it isn’t enough. Hours after free agency started and Curry signed a deal for the largest contract in league history, James pointed out on Twitter that the NBA’s salary cap is unfair to superstars because it limits compensation for athletes, especially superstars that increase the value of teams in a way contract values have not reflected.

In a tweet that quoted the exploding valuation of the Golden State Warriors since Curry joined the team, James argued that Curry’s brand new supermax contract should be scaled not to the salary cap, but the actual value of the Warriors franchise.

