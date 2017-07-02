Stephen Curry just became the highest-paid player in the NBA, but LeBron James says it isn’t enough. Hours after free agency started and Curry signed a deal for the largest contract in league history, James pointed out on Twitter that the NBA’s salary cap is unfair to superstars because it limits compensation for athletes, especially superstars that increase the value of teams in a way contract values have not reflected.
In a tweet that quoted the exploding valuation of the Golden State Warriors since Curry joined the team, James argued that Curry’s brand new supermax contract should be scaled not to the salary cap, but the actual value of the Warriors franchise.
LeBron, your kids teachers are underpaid. You total piece of shit.
And if people paid thousands of dollars to watch teachers teach, they’d be making millions, too. But we don’t; we pay money to watch athletes. Superstar athletes are underpaid relative to the revenue they generate for their sport. This isn’t about players vs. teachers or policemen or firefighters, but there is always some knucklehead who makes it about that. And as long as people keep making those comparisons, the owners win.
It’s weird that sites like uproxx & it’s staff of writers cover every story about millionaires & their plight, but are silent more times than not when it comes to things that actually matter: working class families losing their rights, corporations abusing the laws with corruption etc. How come this site hasn’t made mention of the Spectrum strike in NYC that’s been going on for 3months? How about an article about Corp greed & media manipulation. How about covering the total media blackout that Charter has been doing. Customers getting shafted with shitty service, employees losing their retirement, while these CEOs make 100 mil in bonus yearly. But I guess it’s not as important as reporting about people whose kids & family will never have to face eviction & make more than these writers make in a lifetime.
A couple things about this. First of all, the Warriors are the greatest team in NBA history? No.
With that out of the way, I think the biggest reason, outside the stupid “but what about teachers, firefighter, policemen, soldiers” argument, is that we don’t know how much owners make. We can assume, and we see the “value” of their franchises increase, but we don’t know what an owner takes home because those numbers aren’t released. If, for example, we saw that Steph was making 40m this year and the owner was taking home 400m, then maybe people would be more inclined to side with players. But even that might not be enough.
Until people stop trying to compare what athletes make to the average person, players are going to get ripped for saying anything about the salaries. But that doesn’t make LeBron wrong. The value of the Warriors skyrocketed thanks to Steph, and while 201m is a damn lot of money, it’s a pittance compared to what the Warriors are now worth thanks to him.