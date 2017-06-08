Getty Image

During the 2015 NBA Finals, LeBron James confidently stated in a postgame press conference that he was the best player in the world. This was the general consensus for quite some time in the NBA but to hear James state it was rather new. And while James and the Cavs would go on to lose that year’s championship series to the Warriors, he reaffirmed the belief that he is truly the best player in the world by ending the city of Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought after leading his team all the way back from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

This year, James and the Cavs find themselves in a familiar position after losing the first two games of the Finals to the Warriors. But their confidence is unwavering, especially since as Cavs coach Tyronn Lue reminded reporters before Game 3 on Wednesday, Cleveland has the best player in the world in James.