Getty Image

LeBron James debuted the ‘LeBron 15 Equality PE’ in the Cleveland Cavaliers season opened this October. This was during the height of the NFL’s national anthem protests, and with the NBA deciding that anthem protesting wasn’t going to happen in their league, James felt compelled to make some kind of statement on national television.

After the season opener, James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that his thought process behind the shoe was simple. “I just wanted to keep the conversation going, keep the conversation going,” James told ESPN. “We know what we’re going through. We know what we went through as a nation, as a world [recently]. So I had an opportunity to use a platform for the greater good and keep the conversation going. Why not?”