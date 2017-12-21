Getty Image

It seemed like something of a surprise when word dropped that LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball would forego their collegiate careers and play professional basketball. It was an even bigger surprises when we learned that they were going to kick off their pro hoops careers by playing for a small squad in Lithuania.

A lot has happened since the two decided on where to play their pro ball, but one massive question remains: How on earth did two teenagers who were born and raised in California end up playing basketball in Lithuania? And to take this further, how did they decide on Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas, a small club coached by a dude who sells meat out of his car to players?

Thanks to Andrew Keh of the New York Times, we have an answer, and it’s just as absurd as you would expect. On Dec. 6 at 1:30 in the morning, a Lithuanian hoops journalist/part-time employee for Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas named Erikas Kirvelaitis shot a DM to Harrison Gaines, the agent for the Ball brothers, asking if they would be interested in joining the team.