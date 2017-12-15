Getty Image

The fine people of Lithuania seem kind of excited about the fact that the Ball family is coming to town. This was evident in the parody video that someone made where they pretended to work for a Lithuanian tourism agency. It was hilarious, sure, but it did give a glimpse into where LiAngelo and LaMelo ball are going to start their professional hoops careers.

Next up on the Ball Family Welcome Wagon™ is this English language announcer for the team they are joining, Vytautas. Sadly he does not mention anything about the team’s coach selling meat out of his car to his players after practices, but he did want to welcome the duo along with their father, LaVar.

So the announcer did what anyone would do if they were put in the same situation: Break out into a lighthearted and simply delightful song. Listen to how exited he is to welcome the Balls to Lithuania.