The Los Angeles Lakers will occupy a familiar place on Christmas night, as the team will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves in front of a national television audience. This time around, rookie guard Lonzo Ball will not be involved on the court as a result of a shoulder injury but that didn’t stop him from getting into the holiday spirit.

While Ball will be looking on from the sideline, he will be rocking a pair of Grinch-themed ZO2’s that are anything but subtle.

The detail is impressive in a number of ways and, even before tip-off, Lonzo was captured wearing the shoes while entering the building alongside his brother and future Lithuanian professional basketball player LaMelo Ball.

