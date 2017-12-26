The Los Angeles Lakers will occupy a familiar place on Christmas night, as the team will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves in front of a national television audience. This time around, rookie guard Lonzo Ball will not be involved on the court as a result of a shoulder injury but that didn’t stop him from getting into the holiday spirit.
While Ball will be looking on from the sideline, he will be rocking a pair of Grinch-themed ZO2’s that are anything but subtle.
Cooked up these Grinch @bigballerbrand Zo2s for @zo tonight. Wanted to go away from the classic but expected Dr. Seuss grinch in favor of the more detailed Jim Carrey version. It’s a bummer he’s not playing with that shoulder injury but at least he’ll still be in the Christmas spirit supporting his squad tonight. Great working with Zo and the BBB family, looking forward to the next chapter. #grinch #merrychristmas #brKicks #custom #gotem #angelusdirect #lakers #complexkicks
The detail is impressive in a number of ways and, even before tip-off, Lonzo was captured wearing the shoes while entering the building alongside his brother and future Lithuanian professional basketball player LaMelo Ball.
Kobe’s Christmas Grinch shoes were better.