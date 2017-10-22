Lonzo Ball Celebrated A Bounce-Back Game By Dropping A ‘Dragon Ball’-Inspired Song

#NBA Tipoff #Dragon Ball
10.21.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball didn’t have the greatest start to his NBA career, so he waited a day to drop a new track celebrating his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball dropped the cartoon-inspired rap after the Lakers 132-130 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Ball nearly had a triple-double in the game, a much better performance than he had against Patrick Beverley and the Houston Rockets in his NBA debut.

To celebrate, Ball tweeted out the new track “Dragon Ball” early Saturday, complete with a video of his highlights at UCLA.

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Dragon Ball
TAGSDRAGON BALLLonzo BallLOS ANGELES LAKERSNBA Tipoff

