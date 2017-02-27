Lonzo Ball’s Dad Has Some Wild Thoughts About His Son’s ‘Brand’

Getty Image

UCLA guard Lonzo Ball is a surefire star and destined to become a top three pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. But his father LaVar Ball’s verbosity continues to make life more difficult than it needs to be. On several occasions, the elder Ball has made wild proclamations about his son being better than Steph Curry, and he recently stepped on his tongue once again when he declared that Lonzo wouldn’t play for any team other than the Lakers.

That is, of course, not how things work when it comes to the NBA Draft, and if he were, in fact, picked by some other team, it would raise serious concerns about his desire to be there. He later clarified that, as southern California natives, he and his son have simply pegged the hometown Lakers as their preferred destination and that he’d do everything in his power to make it happen.

Translation: he isn’t about to stop micromanaging his sons’ careers, no matter how much criticism he receives. That’s what he told ESPN’s Morning Show with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ: