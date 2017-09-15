Lonzo Ball Revealed His Favorite Rapper Has Always Been Lil Wayne

Getty Image

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has opinions about music, and it seems like everyone wants to know what those opinions are. After dissing Nas and dropping his own track about his brother’s shoes, it was only a matter of time before we learned more about his musical interests.

As it turns out, his favorite rapper was probably your favorite rapper in high school, too, if you’re around a certain age. Ball gave an interview to XXL Mag that was released on Friday where he talked about Facebook Watch show and, more importantly, his music career.

Ball said that he has more music in the pipeline, and he gave an interesting answer when asked who his favorite rapper is.