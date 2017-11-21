Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has handled his rise in celebrity pretty well. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie has been one of the most talked about basketball players in the nation since his freshman campaign at UCLA, both because he’s a talented player and because his father, LaVar, has done everything can to promote his eldest son.

Ball has struggled on the court during his rookie campaign, but as Lakers teammate Julius Randle told us, he’s a humble guy who hasn’t let pressure get to him. This is despite the fact that Ball kind of underestimated how much media attention would come from being in the NBA.

During a media session on Monday, Ball discussed how much attention he has received so far. Despite the fact that he enjoys shooting the breeze with reporters, he admits that things have amplified compared to his days as a Bruin.