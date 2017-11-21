Lonzo Ball Is Admittedly Surprised By The Amount Of Media Attention He’s Received In The NBA

#LA Lakers
11.20.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has handled his rise in celebrity pretty well. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie has been one of the most talked about basketball players in the nation since his freshman campaign at UCLA, both because he’s a talented player and because his father, LaVar, has done everything can to promote his eldest son.

Ball has struggled on the court during his rookie campaign, but as Lakers teammate Julius Randle told us, he’s a humble guy who hasn’t let pressure get to him. This is despite the fact that Ball kind of underestimated how much media attention would come from being in the NBA.

During a media session on Monday, Ball discussed how much attention he has received so far. Despite the fact that he enjoys shooting the breeze with reporters, he admits that things have amplified compared to his days as a Bruin.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo Ball

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP